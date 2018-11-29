Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Out again Wednesday
Dekker (ankle) remains out Wednesday against the Bucks.
Dekker is still working back from a rather severe left ankle sprain and will evaluated on a game-to-game basis. He's thought to be close to a return, but he'll likely face a minutes limitation for at least a few games once he's back.
