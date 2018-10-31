Dekker had 12 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and three steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 136-114 victory over Atlanta.

Dekker continued to see minutes in the starting lineup Tuesday, taking the place of Kevin Love (foot) who could be out for up to a month. Dekker had his best game of the season, coming within a single rebound of producing a double-double. Dekker has shown flashes across his three-year NBA career but is yet to land in a consistent role. This could be an opportunity for Dekker to show what he can do without the consequences of losing games. He is more of a deep-league guy at the moment but is worth keeping an eye on everywhere just in case he can find some rhythm.