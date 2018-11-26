Dekker (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Dekker hasn't played since Nov. 5 due to an ankle injury. While he's making solid progress in his recovery, coach Larry Drew stated that he still doesn't know when Dekker will be able to return. He'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis as he inches closer to a return. In the meantime, Cedi Osman and Larry Nance should continue to see increased run with Dekker and Kevin Love (toe) both out.