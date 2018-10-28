Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Scores six points in Saturday's loss
Dekker had six points (3-7 FG), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Pacers.
Dekker drew the start at power forward with Kevin Love (foot) sidelined. It's unclear whether Love will able to return for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, but even if he's ruled out, Dekker would only be a dart throw in daily leagues.
More News
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...