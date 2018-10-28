Dekker had six points (3-7 FG), five rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 24 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Pacers.

Dekker drew the start at power forward with Kevin Love (foot) sidelined. It's unclear whether Love will able to return for Tuesday's game against the Hawks, but even if he's ruled out, Dekker would only be a dart throw in daily leagues.