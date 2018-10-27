Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Starting Saturday
Dekker will draw the start in place of the injured Kevin Love (foot) for Saturday's matchup against the Pacers, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Channing Frye drew the start for Love on Thursday, but Dekker will get a shot against Indiana. Dekker has played double-digit minutes twice this season, totaling 11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 30 minutes.
