Dekker is expected to start Tuesday against Atlanta, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

With Kevin Love (foot) possibly out for the next month, Dekker should benefit by seeing more playing time at power forward. Further clarification on Love's injury is expected to be released in the near future, which will determine how the Cavs elect to use Dekker moving forward. In his first year with Cleveland, Dekker is posting 5.2 points and 3.6 boards over 13.6 minutes per contest (five games).