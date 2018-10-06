Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Will start Saturday
Dekker will draw the start at power forward in Saturday's preseason game versus the Celtics, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
With Kevin Love (rest) and Tristan Thompson (rest) sidelined, Dekker will get an opportunity to make an impression in Saturday's exhibition contest. It remains unclear if Dekker will see any time in the rotation this year, but he will use Saturday as an opportunity turn some heads.
