Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Won't return Monday
Dekker has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against Orlando due to a left ankle sprain, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Dekker was taken to the locker room after rolling his ankle badly, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the contest. With Dekker out, Larry Nance, Cedi Osman and Channing Frye are in line for more playing time.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Heads to locker room with ankle issue•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Plays well in starting role•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: To see uptick in minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Scores six points in Saturday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Starting Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Sam Dekker: Avoids concussion•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.