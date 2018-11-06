Dekker has been ruled out for the rest of Monday's game against Orlando due to a left ankle sprain, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

Dekker was taken to the locker room after rolling his ankle badly, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for the remainder of the contest. With Dekker out, Larry Nance, Cedi Osman and Channing Frye are in line for more playing time.