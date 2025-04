Merrill, who missed Sunday's regular-season finale against the Pacers for rest, is expected to be ready for the start of the postseason Sunday.

Merrill ended the 2024-25 season with averages of 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game across 71 regular-season contests in 19.7 minutes per contest. He's expected to maintain a similar role during the postseason.