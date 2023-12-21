Merrill chipped in 27 points (9-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Jazz.

The 27-year-old Utah State product got a chance to impress the team he used to root for, as Merrill set new career highs in points and made threes. His big night came while Donovan Mitchell (illness) was sidelined, but Merrill is starting to carve out a more consistent role for himself as a long-distance threat from the second unit -- he's drained multiple three-pointers in five straight games, averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 threes, 2.8 boards and 1.6 assists in just 17.8 minutes a night over that stretch.