Share Video

Link copied!

Merrill missed Tuesday's practice due to a neck injury, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Merrill suffered the injury during the first half of Sunday's loss to the Clippers while attempting to take a charge on Paul George. "He almost got like a whiplash type of thing," coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. Merrill's official status for Wednesday's game against Memphis has yet to be released.

More News