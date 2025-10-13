Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Does not play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (undisclosed) did not play during Sunday's 138-107 preseason loss to the Celtics.
Merrill missed another preseason contest due to a minor injury. His next chance to suit up comes Tuesday against the Pistons.
