Merrill tallied 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist in 28 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 119-111 loss to the Knicks.

Merrill drew the start Wednesday and delivered an impressive offensive showing, draining a game-high five three-pointers and finishing as the Cavaliers' third-leading scorer behind Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. Cleveland is currently managing injuries to key contributors such as De'Andre Hunter (knee), Darius Garland (toe), and Max Strus (foot) -- all of whom started more often than Merrill last season -- but this strong outing from the 29-year-old, who averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 19.7 minutes across 71 regular-season games last year, should help solidify his role in the rotation moving forward regardless of the team's injury situation.