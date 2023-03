Merrill had 27 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block across 41 minutes in Friday's win over Motor City.

Merrill was excellent when the Charge needed him the most, and he was one of three starters that reached the 25-point mark in his regular-season finale. He ends the regular season with averages of 18.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game across 22 appearances.