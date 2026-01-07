Merrill provided 19 points (6-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-116 victory over the Pacers.

Merrill tied a season high with six triples during Tuesday's win, and his plus-five point differential was highest among the Cavaliers starters. He has started in each of Cleveland's last two games, but he would likely revert to a bench role against the Timberwolves on Thursday if Donovan Mitchell (rest) is cleared to return. Merrill should retain a strong role in the Cavaliers' rotation regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.