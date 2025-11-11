Merrill tallied 12 points (4-16 FG, 4-16 3Pt), two rebounds and two assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 140-138 overtime loss to Miami.

Merrill struggled through most of the game, missing his first seven shot attempts, but he caught fire during the fourth quarter and hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back trey-bombs to tie up the game for Cleveland. He's going to see more minutes coming his way if Darius Garland (toe) needs to miss time, so give him a look if you need some points and triples.