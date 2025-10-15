Merrill closed with 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 20 minutes during Tuesday's preseason win over the Pistons.

Merrill made his preseason debut, sliding straight into the starting lineup. With both Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) sidelined to begin the season, Merrill will likely be tasked with more responsibility on the offensive end of the floor. Look for him to play a meaningful role off the bench, at least until Garland and Strus are cleared to return.