Merrill supplied 18 points (6-16 FG, 5-14 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and six assists over 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-95 victory over Atlanta.

Merrill continues to provide the Cavaliers with a viable perimeter threat off the bench, Landing five triples en route to 18 points. He has scored double-digits in seven of the past eight games, connecting on multiple three-pointers in all eight. Darius Garland (jaw) is likely to miss at least the next three games, meaning Merrill can continue to be deployed as a reliable stream option.