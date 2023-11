Merrill closed with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 17 minutes during Wednesday's 129-96 loss to the Heat.

Merrill scored nine points for the second time in the past three games, taking advantage of the face the Cavaliers have been dealing with multiple injuries. As soon as the team is even moderately healthy, Merrill could very well find himself out of the rotation again. Simply put, there is nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.