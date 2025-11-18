Merrill exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right hand injury in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Bucks, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Merrill appeared to hurt his hand early in the contest, though he stayed in the game before eventually heading back to the locker room with 5:50 remaining in the opening quarter. If the sharpshooter is unable to return, Craig Porter and Tyrese Proctor are candidates for increased minutes the rest of the way.