Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Expected to return Monday
Merrill (hand) is probable for Monday's game against the Hornets.
This is a big development for the Cavaliers, as Merrill has been sidelined since Nov. 17. In Merrill's absence, Jaylon Tyson has emerged as a reliable contributor, but it's likely that the team utilizes both players going forward.