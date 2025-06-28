Merrill (neck) intends to sign a four-year, $38 million deal with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Merrill will return to Cleveland on a long-term pact after spending the past three years with the team. The sharpshooter logged a career high in playing time during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.2 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.5 assists across 19.7 minutes per game in 71 regular-season appearances. Merrill should remain a key contributor off the bench, especially if Ty Jerome departs in free agency.