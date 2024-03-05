Merrill will start in place of Max Strus (knee) for Tuesday's game versus Boston.
Merrill profiles as a pivotal weapon to combat the lethal shooting of Boston's starting five. The 27-year-old has posted 11-of-22 three-point shooting across his last two contests. He starts alongside Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro in a shorthanded Cleveland rotation.
