Merrill is available and starting in Tuesday's preseason game against the Pistons.

Merrill will suit up in Cleveland's preseason finale after missing the team's first three exhibition games. The sharpshooter is expected to take on an increased role to begin the regular season due to Darius Garland (toe) and Max Strus (foot) being sidelined.

