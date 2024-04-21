Merrill (neck) was held scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) with two rebounds and one assist in four minutes Saturday in the Cavaliers' 97-83 win over the Magic in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series.

Merrill had missed the Cavaliers' final three games of the regular season with a neck strain, but he was back in action for the playoff opener. The fourth-year wing was barely able to hold down a spot in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's rotation, however, as Merrill played just four minutes in the second quarter and didn't check into the contest at any point in the second half.