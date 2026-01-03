Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Iffy for Sunday
Merrill (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons.
Merrill is considered day-to-day after missing Friday's game against the Nuggets. If Merrill is unable to give it a go, there will be more minutes available for guys like Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter.