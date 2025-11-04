Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers.
Merrill has missed three consecutive games due to a hip issue. If he remains out, the team will likely turn to Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter to pick up the slack.
