The Cavaliers are expected to sign Merrill to a multi-year contract Tuesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Merrill's 10-day contract expired Monday, and he made just one four-minute appearance across five games during his initial stint with the team. Despite his limited playing time, Merrill still earned a sizable promotion, and while the parameters of the deal haven't been disclosed, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com expects the Utah State product's contract to be similar to the three-year deals Lamar Stevens and Dean Wade received from Cleveland over the last two years.