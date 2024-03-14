Merrill logged 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-10 3Pt), two rebounds and nine assists over 28 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-95 win over New Orleans.

The nine assists were a career high for the 27-year-old guard, as Merrill played at least 18 minutes for the eighth straight game. That could end up being the high point of his latest run, however -- with Donovan Mitchell back on the court after missing the first seven of those games, there won't be as big a role available for Merrill in the Cleveland backcourt. He's proven he can make a contribution, but it might take another injury to put him back on the fantasy radar,