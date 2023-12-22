Merrill won't return to Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to right wrist soreness, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. He finished with zero points (0-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), one assist and one turnover in 12 minutes.

The Cavaliers were already short on guard options with Darius Garland (jaw), Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Ty Jerome (ankle) sidelined, and the early exit of Merrill only further challenges the team's backcourt depth. Merrill had already been averaging 27.0 minutes over Cleveland's last two games, and his absence could open up more playing time for the likes of Craig Porter, Isaac Okoro and Emoni Bates.