Merrill racked up 18 points (5-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over the Spurs.

Merrill led all players in Sunday's contest in threes made while ending as one of five Cavaliers with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Merrill posted his third game this year with five or more threes and has now scored in double digits in four straight contests.