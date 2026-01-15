Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Listed out with hand sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill is out for Friday's game against the 76ers with a right hand sprain.
Merrill missed time earlier this year with the injury, which he aggravated in Wednesday's 133-107 win over the 76ers. Craig Porter appears to be worth streaming in the majority of fantasy leagues Friday.
