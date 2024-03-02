Merrill finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-9 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 25 minutes during Friday's 110-100 victory over the Pistons.

Merrill contributed offensively with his outside shooting, registering his ninth game with four or more three-pointers made. The former Utah State standout went through a rough patch in February, averaging just 4.8 points per game, but he still shot 44.1 percent from three-point range, so it was more a case of him not getting enough touches instead of struggling with his mechanics. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, Merrill doesn't have a lot of fantasy upside due to his limited role off the bench, though in a best-case scenario, he's better suited to be a decent streaming alternative for managers in need of three-point stats in category-based formats.