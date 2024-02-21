Merrill (illness) isn't on the injury report for Thursday's game against the Magic.
Merrill missed the Cavaliers' final game before the All-Star break due to an illness, but he should be back in action as the team returns from the layoff. If Donovan Mitchell (illness) is sidelined, Merrill could see a slight uptick in playing time.
