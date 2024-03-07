Merrill isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Hawks, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Merrill drew a start Tuesday and scored six points (2-7 FG) in 30 minutes. However, he'll head to the bench with Cleveland opting to start Georges Niang, Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen in the frontcourt, as Evan Mobley (ankle) is slated for a multi-week absence. Over his last three appearances, Merrill has averaged 13.0 points in 28.0 minutes per game.