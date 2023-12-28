Merrill (wrist) won't play in Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Cayleigh Griffin of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.
Merrill will be held out of a second straight contest due to a sprained right wrist. With the Cavs down several backcourt members, look for Craig Porter, Max Strus, Caris LeVert and Emoni Bates to handle most of the minutes at the guard spot. Merrill's next chance to suit up comes Friday against the Bucks.
