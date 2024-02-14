Merrill (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Merrill will sit out Cleveland's final game heading into the All-Star break with an illness, but he should be fine for their next game Feb. 22. He's not a large enough part of the rotation for his playing status to impact fantasy hoops.
