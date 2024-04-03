Merrill recorded 18 points (6-13 FG, 6-12 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 129-113 win over the Jazz.

Merrill was lethal from the perimeter, converting six three-pointers in a masterful run with the second unit. Merrill's success is entirely dependent on the long ball, and with a 41.1 percent conversion rate on the season, positive totals usually come his way with a high shot volume beyond the arc.