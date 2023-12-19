Merrill amassed 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 135-130 overtime victory over the Rockets.

Merrill came from nowhere to score a season-high 19 points, including five three-pointers. With the Cavaliers down on troops, it was Merrill who shouldered more of the scoring load, playing over Caris LeVert during the overtime period. While he isn't someone we need to be prioritizing based on one performance, he could have some streaming value should the coaching staff opt to use him like the Celtics do Sam Hauser.