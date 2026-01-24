Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson said prior to Friday's 123-118 win over the Kings that Merrill is progressing "much better" in his recovery from a right hand sprain but isn't yet ready to play, Spencer German of Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan Cleveland reports.

Merrill thus appears likely sit out fifth consecutive game Saturday in Orlando, but he doesn't look as though he'll be at risk of missing as much time as he did earlier in the season, when he was sidelined for a month due to the same injury. In the recent absences of Merrill and Darius Garland (toe), the Cavaliers have been able to open up more minutes for the likes of Jaylon Tyson, Dean Wade, Craig Porter and Larry Nance.