Merrill (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Utah.

Merrill aggravated a quadriceps injury during the Cavaliers' 126-99 win over the 76ers on Saturday. He averaged 21.0 minutes per contest off the bench in the 10 games prior to his injury, and his absence Monday could mean more playing time for Caris LeVert, Ty Jerome and Dean Wade.