Merrill (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers.

Merrill will miss his third consecutive contest due to a sprained right hand, and his next opportunity to play will come Monday against the Raptors. With the sharpshooter remaining sidelined, Jaylon Tyson and Tyrese Proctor are candidates for an uptick in minutes.

