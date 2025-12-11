site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Remaining out vs. Wizards
RotoWire Staff
Merrill (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Washington.
Merrill is in line for his 11th straight absence while recovering from a sprained right hand. His next opportunity for a return will arrive Sunday against the Hornets.
