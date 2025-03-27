Merrill is not in the Cavaliers' starting lineup against the Spurs on Thursday, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Merrill made his third start of the season Tuesday against Portland and finished with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), three assists and two rebounds over 30 minutes. He'll revert to a reserve role Thursday due to the return of Donovan Mitchell (groin).