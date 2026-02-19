Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Retreating to bench
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill will be deployed off the bench Thursday against Brooklyn, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.
Merrill will move back to a bench role with the Cavs' starting five returning to health. He ended his seven-game tenure with the starters on a high note, as he dropped 32 points in Cleveland's final game before the All-Star break.
