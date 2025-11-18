default-cbs-image
Merrill (hand) started the second quarter of Monday's game against the Bucks, per the broadcast.

Merrill headed back to the locker room after checking out of Monday's contest with 5:50 remaining in the opening quarter. However, he quickly returned to the bench before starting the second quarter and should be good to go for the remainder of the game.

