Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Returns vs. Milwaukee
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Merrill (hand) started the second quarter of Monday's game against the Bucks, per the broadcast.
Merrill headed back to the locker room after checking out of Monday's contest with 5:50 remaining in the opening quarter. However, he quickly returned to the bench before starting the second quarter and should be good to go for the remainder of the game.
