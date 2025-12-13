Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Ruled out for Sunday
Merrill (hand) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Hornets.
Merrill will miss his 12th consecutive contest due to a sprained right hand. The sharpshooter can be considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Bulls until the Cavaliers offer another update on his status.