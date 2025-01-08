Merrill (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Merrill was initially listed as questionable, but the former Utah State standout will miss a third straight game with a nagging ankle problem. His next chance to suit up will come Thursday against Toronto in the second leg of this back-to-back set.
