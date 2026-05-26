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Cavaliers' Sam Merrill: Sees 18 minutes in loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read

Merrill amassed five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist in 18 minutes during Monday's 130-93 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Merrill, playing in his sixth NBA season, put together a career year in Cleveland. Injuries limited him to 52 regular-season appearances, but he put together averages of 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 26.5 minutes per contest. Merrill is under contract with the Cavaliers for three more seasons.

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