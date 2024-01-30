Merrill logged zero points (0-1 FG) over seven minutes during Monday's 118-108 victory over the Clippers.
The Cavaliers are starting to get healthier, and Darius Garland (jaw) is expected back in the lineup Wednesday. Merrill has hit 42.8 percent of his three-pointers this season, but minutes could be hard to come by going forward.
